Preview: Theatre Group Presents ‘The Canterville Ghost’ @ The Annex

Theatre Group, the University of Southampton’s theatre society, are performing their Winter show, The Canterville Ghost, in The Annex between 15th and 18th December!

An original play written by Philip Hoare, The Canterville Ghost is a horror comedy play about an American family who move into a haunted house. However, the family are not as scared of the ghost as previous residents. With an incredibly talented cast and prod team, The Canterville Ghost is not a show to be missed!

The Canterville Ghost will be running at The Annex 15th-18th December. Tickets are available for reservation here.