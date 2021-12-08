Preview: Showstoppers Presents ‘Seussical!’ @ Annex Theatre

The University of Southampton’s student-led musical theatre group, Showstoppers, will be performing their Freshers’ production of Seussical! The Musical from 8th-11th December at the Annex Theatre.

Seussical! is a comedic musical that is based on the books written by children’s author Dr. Seuss, told through the eyes of the young child Jojo (Lizzie Monds) and narrated by the iconic ‘Cat in The Hat’ (Cerys May). Since its initial performance on Broadway in 2000, it has become a favourite of amateur theatre companies and their audiences around the world, with its eccentric cast of characters that can only be found in the wonderful world of Seuss.

The music originally written by Lyn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty will be brought to life in the Showstoppers production by a live band and a large cast of talented student performers.

Seussical! will be running at the Annex Theatre from 8th-11th December, you can book tickets here. You can view the trailer, featuring rehearsal footage, here: