Preview: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardobe @ Mayflower Theatre

From the 23rd – 27th November, the Leeds Playhouse production of C. S. Lewis’ classic novel The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe arrives at Mayflower Theatre as part of their UK tour across the coming months.

Directed by Sally Cookson, this already critically acclaimed production follows siblings Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy Pevensie as they are evacuated from London in 1940, only to discover the fantastical, winter-laden world of Narnia through merely a wardrobe. Meeting iconic characters along the way including rightful ruler Aslan and the friendly Mr. Tumnus, they embark to eclipse the world from the hands of the wicked White Witch.

Billed by The Guardian as being ‘certainly high-joy’ and noting that it ‘conjures magic of make-believe’, the interpolation of practical effects and gorgeous stage scenery certainly allow it to stand out amongst the wrath of previous adaptations of the novel – and is a must-see for any theatre-goer, young or old.

Leeds Playhouse’s production of The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe will be running at the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton from 23rd – 27th November, and across the country in the coming Winter/Spring months. Tickets can be booked here.