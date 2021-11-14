Preview: Chicago @ Mayflower Theatre

Chicago celebrates its 25th anniversary with international tour.

The dazzling musical Chicago is back in Southampton for one week only. Chicago follows Roxie Hart (Faye Brooks), a 1920’s housewife that gets convicted for murdering her secret lover. In prison, she meets icon and nightclub star Velma Kelly (Djalenga Scott), who’s in for murdering her cheating husband. When both acquire the same lawyer, the fight for freedom, fame, and stardom turns into a glossy and spectacular media circus.

Created by John Kander, Fred Ebb, and choreographed by legend Bob Fosse, the show premiered in 1975 and is now celebrating its 25th anniversary. Cast also includes Darren Day as Billy Flynn, pop singer Sinitta as Matron ‘Mama’ Morton, Ru Paul’s Drag Race Uk star Divina De Campo as Mary Sunshine, and Joel Montague as Amos Hart.

Dubbed as the “sexiest musical ever,” it won 6 Tony Awards in 1997, including Best Revival Of A Musical, 2 Olivier Awards, and a Grammy. So rouge your knees, roll your stockings down, and don’t miss this showstopping jazzy musical that’s criminal in all the right ways.

Chicago is running from November 15 – November 20, 2021. You can book your tickets at the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton here.