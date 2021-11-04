Preview: The Barber of Seville @ Mayflower Theatre 5/11/21

On the 5-6 November, the Welsh National Opera will be returning to Southampton to perform their much-loved production of Gioachino Rossini’s opera The Barber of Seville at the Mayflower Theatre as part of their national tour, alongside their reimagining of Puccini’s Madame Butterfly.

Based on Pierre Beaumarchais’ play of the same name, Rossini’s opera follows the misadventures of the titular barber Figaro (Nicholas Lester) as he assists the Count Almaviva (Nico Darmanin) in winning the affection of Rosina (Isabelle Peters). The opera has remained a staple in musical repertoire and a favourite of audiences for over 200 years, with one of the highlights in the musical score being Figaro’s famous Aria.

Rossini’s witty writing and compelling story make The Barber of Seville the perfect entry into the world of opera. The WNO’s production will be performed in English, accompanied by subtitles in English and Welsh, meaning that Rossini’s opera has never been more accessible for all audiences.

The Welsh National Opera’s production of The Barber of Seville will be running from 5-6 November at the Mayflower Theatre and at later dates in Oxford and Llandudno until 2 December. You can book tickets here