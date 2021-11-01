This Month in Digital Culture: November 2021

November is always a month for large scale releases and premieres for Digital Culture; from AAA gaming titles announced earlier this year to intense and mouthwatering shows for you to watch as the weather cools down for the incoming winter. Deadlines this month? Fear not! There is plenty here to keep you company during those late nights writing away.

New release: Online Entertainment/Podcasts

New for this month (and premiering the start of the new campaign at the end of October) is Critical Role. The beloved Dungeons and Dragons live-streamed show which is DM’ed by voice actor Matthew Mercer takes on its third long-form adventure. With a new set, new playable characters (among some returning favourites) you will once again be avidly awaiting every Thursday – or Friday morning in the UK – for the new instalments.

New releases: Television

A lot of series releasing this month are the finales of long-running favourites, including Dickinson on Apple TV+ which stars Hailee Steinfeld as the titular Emily Dickinson. While the third series is going to be its last, the showrunners always envisioned the show to be no longer – a wonderful period drama ending on its own terms.

However, there are some new and interesting premieres, including the long-awaited Hawkeye show on Disney+ which will release on November 24th which also stars Steinfeld alongside MCU veteran Jeremy Renner. If you’re looking for your fix of Hailee Steinfeld, then November has you covered!

Shows with other new series include Tiger King on Netflix (remember that Lockdown fixation? We’re getting some more!), Hanna on Amazon Prime, and Departure on Sky Witness. A mini-series documentary for Disney+ directed by Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson releases at the end of the month, which follows the Beatles during recording sessions and creating music history in The Beatles: Get Back.

New releases: Video Games

For gaming, November is a busy month. Many of the titles announced at gaming cons such as E3 are now flooding to our shelves and virtual collections. From additions to existing series such as Just Dance 2022 and Battlefield 2042 to a new take on a beloved consulting detective in Sherlock Holmes Chapter One, or even a remastered childhood classics such as Pokemon Briliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Many titles also find themselves being ported to Nintendo Switch including Life is Strange True Colours which released in September 2021, and Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic.