This Month in Digital Culture: October 2021

Spooky season is upon us! And with the incoming new academic year comes new shows to binge and games to play with your new flatmates. Excited about a new instalment of FIFA or the new limited series on Netflix, or just don’t know what to fill the gap in your soul after finishing Squid Game? Read below, and take a look at some of the newest media coming your way in October:

Event: EGX 2021

With its last in-person event being held in October 2019, gaming convention EGX is back. Held at the ExCel Centre in London from October 7th to 10th, attendees will

Games from AAA titles such as Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout to indie titles including KeyWe will be available to play on the convention floor, and if competitions are more your speed then the EGX Arena has esports abound for anyone to sign up for. A tabletop gaming section is also returning, so those games of Unstable Unicorns with your online friends can resume.

A schedule of talks and panels has not yet been released, so keep an eye on the EGX website for more details.

New Releases: TV

Ah, television, what would we do without you? With the final episode of What If? to make its way to Disney+ on October 6th, there are still plenty of other shows for you to pick up whilst waiting for the next Marvel fix.

You returns to Netflix for its third season, and Locke & Key is likewise reappearing for a second time. Maid, its latest limited series releases on October 1st, based on a memoir by Stephanie Land. Of course not everything this month is the start of something new or the continuation of a fan favourite. October 2021 sees the final season of The 100. Mel and Sue’s show Hitmen premiered its second series subtitled Hitmen: Reloaded at the end of September but will hit screens weekly on Sky.

New Releases: Video Games

Many of the titles shown at E3 this previous summer are releasing this October; from Far Cry 6 to Battlefield 2042, there’s a wide mix on offer.

A personal highlight for the incoming array of games is Guardians of the Galaxy from Square Enix Europe; following their Avengers original story which was released in 2020, the studio is allowing the chance for players to return to the Marvel franchise as the chaotic interstellar counterparts. With branching dialogue trees based on decisions made by player-controlled Peter Quill, it even includes a port to the Nintendo Switch.

Other titles include the latest installment of the Dark Pictures Anthology, House of Ashes with Ashley Tisdale among its cast and FIFA22.