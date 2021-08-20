Preview: 9 to 5 @ Mayflower Theatre

Starring Louise Redknapp as lead Violet Newstead, 9 to 5 the Musical tells the hilarious story of three workmates who have had enough of their sexist boss. From twists and turns to more heartwarming moments, this is the ultimate girl power musical. It will get you dancing and singing for nights to come!



Adapted from the iconic movie, this tongue-in-cheek tale of kidnapping and empowering musical features an Oscar-nominated score written by the Queen of Country herself, Dolly Parton.



The musical has been around since 2008 and is coming directly from sold-out shows in London to Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre from 31st August until 4th September 2021. If this is your first outing since lockdown restrictions have lifted, expect a lot of sparkles, smiles and fun for the 2.5 hours you will be in Mayflower.



Dolly’s feel-good musical is the most fun you’ll have in the theatre all year, so grab your tickets while you can before Jolene will come and snatch them all up!

9 to 5 the musical is running from August 31st – September 4th 2021. You can book tickets here at the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton.