On Edge: Anticipating ‘The Midnight Library’ by Matt Haig

Matt Haig has accumulated quite the fan base over the years, particularly after the release of his first self-help memoir, Reasons to Stay Alive. With his most recent novel release being How To Stop Time (2017), the announcement that The Midnight Library will be released on August 20th comes as exciting news for a lot of readers.

Haig describes his upcoming release as ‘about a library between life and death where a woman gets to try all her other lives she could have lived’, claiming it is the book he is most proud of writing. Taking into account his other releases, this is a bold but exciting and intriguing claim.

If The Midnight Library is anything like How To Stop Time, we can expect an enticing storyline, witty humour and inspiring underlying messages. His novels are well-known to be catered perfectly for both teens and adults alike, and he has also composed best-selling children books, including A Boy Called Christmas. Therefore, it is also safe to say we can expect a book that will be impossible to put down for anyone who purchases it.

Due to its release in August, I expect this to be a best-seller for teens and adults alike, with the summer bringing plenty of extra time to read. If you’re interested in intriguing stories and incredible writing, The Midnight Library is one for you to read this summer. I guarantee it will be the perfect novel to read bringing the perfect break from the tiresome university reads.

The Midnight Library by Matt Haig will be published on August 20th is available to pre-order now, here.