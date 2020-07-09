Closer To The Edge: Our Favourite Holiday Reads

Some of our writers pick their favourite holiday reads that provide the perfect distraction from the current landscape of this alternative summer. From world-renowned classics to modern fantasy, there’s a book to entice everyone.

Wyrd Sisters by Terry Pratchett

Anyone who is familiar with Terry Pratchett’s ‘Wyrd Sisters’ may recognise the premises of Shakespeare’s Macbeth and Hamlet being ripped off without mercy and turned into a comedy of unexpected, yet delightful, heights.

Following the iconic Discworld characters Granny Weatherwax, Nanny Ogg and Magrat Garlick; Pratchett’s story follows the three witches attempting to save a kingdom from the mad tyrant Duke Felemt through time-travel, witchcraft, madness and a whole lot of incompetency.

It’s a story that enveloped in classical allusion, parodying one of literature’s most celebrated writers in a wholesome and hilarious way. From start to finish your laughter will reign on unabated, and it’s one of the defining books of Pratchett’s career as well as one of the best of his Discworld novels. It’s a book that just remains supreme in any person’s library, providing the best source of escapism from the world around us. Yet, despite it being the sixth book in the series, it’s quintessential Pratchett and is the perfect entry point for anyone wanting to delve into the mad-hat world that is the Discworld.

– Sam Pegg

Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

What better way to spend those long, summer days than by brushing up on the classics with Jane Austen and the Bennet family, and pick up a copy of Pride and Prejudice.

The biggest mistake that you can make is assuming that just because it was written in 1813, that it must be a dry read – that couldn’t be farther from the truth. There’s plenty of gentle escapism – long walks in the country, a glimpse into the lives of well-to-do families in 19th century Britain, when all of a sudden you’re hit with the hottest drama that the Regency has to offer.

Fueled by miscommunications and social commentary, Pride and Prejudice also stars some of the greatest characters in classic lit – Elizabeth Bennet and Mr Darcy are bold and witty, and you can’t help but fall in love with their story. And once you finish up with Pride and Prejudice, Jane Austen has plenty of other novels to keep you entertained throughout the summer.

-Vicky Greer

Come Again by Robert Webb

Released as Robert Webb’s first fictional novel (after the release of his How Not To Be A Boy memoir in 2017), Come Again is the perfect holiday read. Not only are the characters completely addictive and memorable, causing you to become easily attached to them, the story-line combines both serious and light-hearted themes, meaning there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

As readers navigate the life of recently widowed women named Kate, the story-line is complicated with the aspect of time-travel. Come Again defies genres, with its amalgamation of love-story themes, sci-fi themes, humour, and drama.

It’s also very easy to read, which is always good for a book to take on holiday. It’s best to keep your reading light (both in weight and in content), to maintain your feelings of relaxation. That’s why Webb’s Come Again should be on your holiday read list.

-Georgie Holmes