Review: Queer Eye (Season 5)

100 % 100 Inspiring Queer Eye returns with another brilliant season from the Fab Five. 10

Queer Eye is back-back-back again with another dazzling season from everyone’s favourite Fab Five, that being (in no particular order; it’s impossible to pick favourites); Antoni, Bobby, Tan, Karamo, and Jonathan. Blessing us with ten episodes this time around instead of the usual eight, Season 5 proves once again that Queer Eye is the best makeover show on television.

Unlike Season 4, I found myself majorly impressed with every episode of this new season. Each one focused on something entirely different, making each episode a refreshing watch (especially when you’re marathoning through them like I was), with ‘heroes’ ranging from a dog-groomer to a climate change activist to an openly gay preacher. The former is definitely my favourite episode of the season (and not just because of the cute dogs); I’m a sucker for a good success story, especially one focused on a woman of colour who has faced so much hardship just trying to pursue her dream. The show is light-hearted without downplaying the often sombre context of each episode, allowing for a relaxed watch that still leaves you thinking after the episode is over.

I think my favourite thing about Queer Eye is that it isn’t scared to deal with potentially controversial topics, something you wouldn’t ever really expect to find in a makeover show. We’ve seen it deal with issues such as homophobia, racism, homelessness and mental health in the past, and this most recent season continues this theme whilst exploring even more topics. The show’s discussion of the dangers of gentrification in the final episode of the season, ‘Body Rock or Bust’, I felt was especially poignant considering the current social climate, and their discussion of the guilt that comes along with being a working mother in ‘Paging Dr. Yi’. It’s political, and unashamedly so, something that I personally love and want to see more of out of this genre of television.

Rather than dramatizing the stories of their heroes, turning them into sob stories designed to get a rise out of the audience, the show is blunt about what has happened to these people, and why they may need a helping hand. The overarching message of Queer Eye is to be honest with yourself and learn to accept help, and this honesty travels through to the depiction of the heroes’ stories, from poor mental health to accepting yourself to not being afraid to take risks. It’s brutally honest and straightforward, making it feel more genuine. This is helped again by the fab five themselves’ willingness to be open about their own struggles; a moment in this season that definitely stands out for me is the conversation between interior designer Bobby Berk and Pastor Noah in the first episode. In a quiet, private moment, both men discuss their issues with being unaccepted by the church due to their sexuality, ending with Noah apologising to Bobby on behalf of the church for the hardships he faced. It’s enough to bring anyone to tears, but it also just feels so real, and honest, something that for me is the main appeal of Queer Eye.

With 5 seasons and two specials in only 2 years, Queer Eye has definitely proved itself as a show that is not here to mess around, especially when you consider the sheer amount of awards and nominations its received. Having won four Emmys out of six nominations at last years ceremony, and 3 the year prior, Queer Eye has established itself as a good quality piece of reality TV. Not to mention the love it receives from its audiences, with the Fab Five essentially being national treasures at this point. This new season certainly lived up to the hype, and I for one can’t wait to see what Queer Eye will bring us next.

All episodes of Queer Eye (Season 5) are available now on Netflix. Watch the season trailer below: