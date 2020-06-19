Modern Day Literary Successes

It’s a wonderful time to be a book lover. Don’t get me wrong, the classics are great and all but in recent years we’ve had one masterpiece after another. From thrillers to dramas, the last few years have brought something for everyone, but some novels just can’t be missed. Here are just a few of the books that every avid reader needs to get their hands on.

Donna Tartt – The Goldfinch

Donna Tartt releases a book approximately once every decade. In doing so, she arguably manages to write the best book of the decade every time, so 2015’s The Goldfinch is a must-read for any End of the Decade reflection. Following the grief-stricken Theo Decker into adulthood, The Goldfinch is captivating, and few novels have managed to project the protagonist’s anxiety so strongly onto the reader. The omnipresent role of Fabritius’ titular painting is unlike anything else, and we will no doubt see the influence of Donna Tartt for generations to come. Although reviews of this year’s film adaptation weren’t promising, the original novel is unmissable.

Gillian Flynn – Gone Girl

Released in 2012, Gone Girl quickly became a must-have among bibliophiles and casual readers alike. Gillian Flynn’s novel is truly one of the most enchanting thrillers of the last ten years. Full of twists and turns, we learn that the two protagonists are the most unreliable narrators in fiction, and so each new surprise catches you off guard. Its popularity soared with the film adaptation starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike, and Amy Dunne remains to this day a flawed icon of fiction. Gone Girl is not just one of the best of the decade, but one of the finest thrillers out there.

Gail Honeyman – Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine

Few authors see so much success in their debut novels, but Gail Honeyman’s Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine was an unexpected dark horse when it was released in 2017. The titular character is a social outcast, struggling to connect with the people around her when she suddenly becomes infatuated with a local musician. Eleanor is a fascinating and surprising character, and her story is one you can’t pull yourself away from as you find out dark secrets from her tragic past. Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine rightfully dominated the bestseller lists after its release and is no doubt one of the most memorable novels of the last 10 years.

Neil Gaiman – Trigger Warning

Another writer who frequently makes these lists is Neil Gaiman with his unique stylings of science fiction. A recent highlight of his is Trigger Warning, a collection of weird and wonderful short stories from one of the biggest names in sci-fi. From twisted fairy tales to stories that link in with his previous work, Trigger Warning proves that full-length novels are not the only books worth talking about. Another fantastic read from the same author is his more recent The View From The Cheap Seats, his collection of articles and essays on what inspires him to write science fiction – a truly inspiring ode to fiction and creativity.