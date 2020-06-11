Closer To The Edge: Our Favourite Fictional Locations

We all love getting lost in a good book. Or watching every series of a show in one sitting (don’t lie, we’ve all spent a weekend simply watching Netflix). Whether it’s daydreaming to what your life would be like as a Hobbit or a demigod, or simply to learn more about the real-world history of the place, everyone has a fictional realm they would love to visit.

Here, several writers from The Edge talk about their favourite fictional locations from page and screen, and their favourite segments of each:

Middle-Earth – Tolkien’s Legendarium

Are you REALLY a fan of fantasy if you haven’t daydreamed about living in Middle Earth at least once? Sure, shacking up in Tolkien’s land of elves, dwarves, hobbits and extensive meal times comes with its fair share of dangers, ranging from a particularly gold-hungry dragon (who shall remain unnamed) to whole regions reigned over by a dominion of evil beasts and entities, but there are some definite perks. Being able to experience the beauty of Rivendell, for one, as well as the Argonath, the so-called ‘kings of old’ who stand tall on either side of the River Anduin. And, of course, to experience all manner of creatures that inhabit Tolkien’s world. A trip down to Bag End to meet the Baggins’ and the Gamgees’, a trek to Erebor to meet the last of the great Dwarf Kingdoms, a mosey on down to Gondor to pay respects to the king, and even a perilous journey into the darkness of Lothlorien to see out Lady Galadriel, all sound pretty fun to me. It’s the land of every nerd’s utmost dream, and I’m sure most of us would give an arm and a leg to experience it even if only for a moment.

– Alice Fortt

Macondo – One Hundred Years of Solitude

Macondo is the fictional Spanish town in Gabriel García Márquez’s One Hundred Years of Solitude.

Macondo starts off as a town deep that is cut off from the rest of Spain, but as the narrative of the Buendía family develops, so does the setting. As the reputation of the family thrives, so does the town; as the family is brought to shame, as is the town. As four years of rainfall and an uncovered prophecy erases the family, the town also disappears off the map. But this correlation is not the only thing that makes Macondo so interesting.

This is novel is often used as a historical source for Colombian students and academics alike. Macondo is eventually subjugated and abused by an American banana company (draw as many parallels as you like), which kills 3000 of its striking workers. This is town stands for not only Colombian, but Latin American history. Albeit, Macondo isn’t magical like Hobbiton or Hogwarts, but it has definitely earned its literary prestige as well.

– Elizabeth Sorrell

Stars Hollow – Gilmore Girls

Anyone who has seen Gilmore Girls will know how eccentrically cute Stars Hollow is. A fictional location which would be so enjoyable to explore is this small town, where Lorelai and Rory’s entire support system rests. From the outside, Stars Hollow seems like your usual small town in Connecticut, with little to discover. However, once you arrive there is a lot to explore. Firstly, I’d stop off at Luke’s Diner, passing Miss Patty’s Dance School on the way, to grab a doughnut. Then I’d stroll down to Doose’s to grab some essentials for the day. Maybe, I’d stop off at the Dragonfly to marvel at its interior design. And, to finish the day off, I’d take a visit to the Black, White, and Read Bookshop/Theatre, to watch one of Kirk’s oddly fascinating short films. Stars Hollow may seem simple from the outside, but inside it’s filled with a plethora of interestingly unique characters, all whom will offer you something different for your stay.

– Georgie Holmes

Camp Half-Blood – Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Let’s be honest here, we all decided who our godly parent was when we were younger, and subsequently which Cabin at this safe-haven for Demigods we’d be in. Are you the Son of Posideon in Cabin Three, the Daughter of Athena or are undetermined and stuck in Cabin Eleven with the Hermes kids? Each cabin is designed specifically for the god it’s dedicated to, from Hephaestus’s cabin essentially becoming a forge, and Artemis’ apparently glowing in the moonlight.

With activities from archery to a very intense version of capture the flag, and a flight on a pegasus over the strawberry fields, or the communal dinners in the mess pit to end the day in the amphitheatre with a sing-along around the campfire, you can find something homely and welcoming in this home away from home. The Camp is also designed to have the perfect weather whenever, the clouds seemingly part around it, leaving with sunny skies or the perfect snowfall in the summer.

– Louise Chase