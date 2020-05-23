Quotes to Live By: Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is one of the best comedic offerings on TV at the moment, with its kooky cast of cops in NYC, it’s a breath of much-needed light entertainment. However, what makes Brooklyn Nine-Nine so special isn’t just that it sends you into contagious giggling fits, it is the amazing way that it is also a commentary of life in 2020, with episodes tackling gender equality, LGBT+ issues and racial stereotyping. It uses comedy to cleverly make statements, however, also provides a grounded basis of how to live your best life. Here are some of our highlights:

“Turn your greatest weakness into your greatest strength. Like Paris Hilton RE: her sex tape (Gina Linetti, S1 Ep 9)

Gina is a source of so much wit and knowledge during the show and embracing your flaws is a powerful skill do use. Whatever the situation, think of yourself in a positive light. What you might see as a weakness, may be seen by others as a strength, so embrace every aspect of your personality.

“Two steps forward and one step back is still one step forward” (Rosa Diaz, S6 Ep 8)

Probably one of the most notable episodes from season six is ‘He Said She Said’, a cleverly constructed episode surrounding gender inequality. The statement about small personal sacrifices having to be made for the greater good is a good lesson to learn. Being selfless and being part of a larger plan is a good way to live, applying the logic used by Santiago and Diaz in the episode when asking female employees at a misogynistic company to speak out about harassment. The companies employees start to speak out once one female co-worker comes forward against her boss, however, she gets fired upon doing so. But one single act of selflessness made a larger change for the better.

“You’re not Cheddar. You’re just some common bitch” (Raymond Holt, S5 Ep 4)

This one is about not settling for second best. Fake cheddar (AKA The Common Bitch) brings a second-rate cumberbund to Holt instead of the heist prize. Settling for second best is nowhere near as rewarding as striving for perfection. Because why settle for an unnamed dog when you could go get yourself someone cute, but nowhere near as fluffy as the one and only Cheddar!

“Bingpot!” (Jake Peralta & Raymond Holt, S2 Ep 22)

When you wake up, tell yourself you will say Bingpot at least once per day. Set yourself a goals, and when you complete them, shout Bingpot as loud as you can. Look forward and stay on task, and be productive to ensure you achieve as much as you can with your days.

“Every time someone steps up and says who they are, the world becomes a better, more interesting place.” (Raymond Holt, S5 Ep 10)

This one resonates particularly with me, as it is about self-acceptance. Not being afraid to be who you are is a powerful thing, being unashamedly different is empowering to everyone and the world would be grey and boring if we were all the same. Embracing what makes us unique and loving ourselves is something that should be done no matter what, and accepting others and ourselves is so vital to a bright and happy future.

“All men are at least 30% attracted to me. My mother cried the day I was born because she knew she would never be better than me.” (Gina Linetti, S1 Ep 16)

We all should aspire to have even an ounce of BGE (Big Gina Energy). The confidence bordering on arrogance is why we absolutely adore Gina. However, we should all try to be more confident in life to really try and go get whatever we want.

“My Snitches are the best. The key is to always send them handwritten thank-you notes.” (Amy Santiago, S3 Ep 9)

The take-home message from this one is to show gratitude. Be nice and say thank you to people for helping you out. Manners and kindness cost nothing. A hand-written thank-you note maybe a tad too much, but a simple “cheers for the help” or a “much appreciated” is always nice, as, in this age of hostility and brashness, a little bit of kindness goes a long way.

Brooklyn 99 Series 1-6 are available to stream now on Netflix.