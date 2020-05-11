Top Ten Online Art Museums

Who said you couldn’t go to museums from home? Thankfully to the world of technology we are able to go to museums all across the globe from London to Paris to New York, you can have it all. Below I have listed the top ten museums you can visit online. It may not be the same as seeing the art in person, but you truly cannot deny the beauty of being able to explore art in a pair of PJ’s in the comfort of your own home.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Colloquially known as ‘The Met’ is the largest museum in America centred in New York City. Though we may not have been hoping to take a trip to New York, you might as well use this isolation period to pretend you are in one of the most well-known art museums in the globe. The Met has an amazing collection representing more than 5000 years of art from across the globe. Through their online virtual tours and online collections, you can truly immerse yourself in stunning art!

Tate Modern

The Tate Modern is a modern art gallery that features some amazing exhibitions and is currently holding an Andy Warhol exhibit. The Tate holds a collection of art from 1900 to the present day with many of the galleries free to enter. Thankfully, the Tate also have a website featuring some of their exhibits which are free to enter and cover a wide range of art from photography to abstract.

Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco

The Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco comprises of two separate museums, the De Young and the Legion of Honor. Together the museums hold the largest public arts institution in the city of San Francisco holding up to 150,000 objects. Many of the artworks held in these museums hold a historical nature with over 1000 paintings dating from colonial to contemporary times in just the De Young museum.

The National Gallery

The National Gallery was founded in 1824 and holds a collection of over 2300 paintings dating from the mid-13th century to 20th century. It is the perfect museum for the classic art lover with many of the art pieces from the romantic era.

The Louvre

The Louvre is the world’s largest art museum and a historic monument in Paris. There are approximately 38,000 objects dating from prehistory to the modern world. It is one of the most visited museums in the world and some of the pieces can be accessed through The Louvre’s online tours.

The Dalí Theatre-Museum

The Dalí Theatre-Museum is a museum dedicated to the late artist, Salvador Dalí, in his hometown of Catalonia, Spain. Salvador Dalí is buried in a crypt below the stage of the museum. The museum displays the most diverse collection of works by Salvador Dalí and has many of the art pieces from his own personal collection. In addition to his paintings there are also sculptures and collages from his own imagination.

The Google Art Project

The Art Project is a unique collaboration with some of the world’s most acclaimed art institutions and is mostly done by an online platform. You are able to access high-resolution images of artworks from across the globe. Some of the museums involved in this project are The Tate Gallery, The Met, Uffizi, the Art Gallery of Ontario, The Australian Rock Art Gallery, The Museum of Islamic Art and Hong Kong Museum of Arts.

The Vatican Museums

For those Roman history lovers this museum is the perfect one for them, it displays an immense collection by the Roman Catholic Church and the Papacy throughout the centuries. It also holds some of the most renowned Roman sculptures and amazing masterpieces from the Renaissance period.

The British Museum

The British Museum is dedicated to human history, art and culture. Its permanent collection consists of over eight million objects and is one the largest and most comprehensive collections in existence. Many of the works featured in the museum were sourced during the era of the British Empire making it perfect for the imperialist history lover.

Saatchi Gallery

The Saatchi Gallery is home to a number of contemporary art collections, over the previous years it has become an extremely popular museum amongst Londoner’s and is making a statement for holding expressionist art. Its first exhibition exhibit explored the history of the selfie and is perfect for the modern art lover.

If any of the Museums interest you just press the title of the museum and it will direct you to their collections!