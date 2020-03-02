Preview: Be More Chill at The Annex

Be More Chill is a musical written by Joe Iconis that follows Jeremy Heere (Will Fieldhouse) as he goes from social outcast to beloved high schooler with the help of a technology called The SQUIP (George Gunn). But how does this newfound popularity reflect on Jeremy’s crush Christine (Ellen Goggin) and best friend Michael (Ed Patience)? Other students Jake (Kenny Adegbola), Chloe (Rihannon Morgan), Jenna (Hannah Maskell) and Brooke (Beth Mitchell) round out most of the principle cast, with ensemble being made up of lively personalities such as Kit Hobbs, Nadia Raza and

The show tackles love and self-confidence, it tackles the perception of the world during your high school years, and just how far someone is willing to go to fit in. The upbeat music and catchy melodies are sure to make Be More Chill a favourite for audiences.

With upbeat and fast-paced dance routines, Be More Chill is sure to be full of energy, its bright colours electrifying.

Be More Chill is performing at the Annex Theatre from 4th to 7th March 2020. You can get tickets on Showstoppers website here