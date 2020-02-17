Preview: Make It SO, NST City

The Nuffield Southampton Theatres are bringing back, after the success of last year’s run, their Make It SO festival which celebrates the work of local creatives. There are nineteen shows being performed in this year’s run, all from local artists from Southampton and the Hampshire areas across three following weeks with a wide variety of themes, settings, and narratives. Due to the sheer range, there is definitely something for everyone to see during the festival that showcase just how diverse and exciting theatre can be.

There are brand new plays being developed such as My Soulmate’s Husband’s Soulmate, The Fasting Girl, and Last Night I Didn’t Sleep A Wink as well interesting autobiographical performances including Kindred, WET and 110 m.p.h. More dynamic pieces include BOZA and 08:35 with both centred around dance and movement, but if musicals are for you then check out Keep on Moving and Mrs. Beeton.

There is a range of titles, all with affordable tickets, and a great way to see as much theatre as you can in three weeks. The festival starts on the 11th of February and runs until the 29th.

For the list of shows and to book tickets, head to the NST website.