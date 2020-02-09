The List 2020: The Edge’s Most Anticipated Video Games of the Year.

2020 is a year that promises to bring some major new releases for gamers everywhere to enjoy;

Marvel’s Avengers – Louise Chase

Unveiled at E3 2019, Marvel’s Avengers is an original take on our favourite superheroes, with a stellar cast and written adventure to boot. A stellar cast takes on the mantle of our heroes, including Laura Bailey (Black Widow) and Travis Willingham (Thor), audiences see Ms Marvel’s first foray into the world of superhero-ing. Each playstyle of the heroes is different and with the announcement of customisation for each hero, as well as a range of mission types to complete, the Avengers have a lot to offer.

From what we’ve seen so far, it feels as if the game is a spiritual successor to Insomniac Games’ Spiderman from 2018 – which I am totally okay with (interestingly, that game also featured Laura Bailey!)

Being released by Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics, who worked together on the 2013 Tomb Raider reboot, you could say that we are to expect some … marvel-ous things coming our way.

Cyberpunk 2077 – Brandon James

Surely anyone who played 2016’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt can share my excitement for Polish game studio CD Projekt Red’s new flagship title: Cyberpunk 2077. If you’re anything like me then it’s almost seven years since you also saw the teaser trailer for Cyberpunk way back in 2013. This feels like a whole different time, a different world where a game this ambitious and loaded with possibilities and detail was too much to ask for. This one promises a whole lot. If everything goes the way I’d like, then Cyberpunk will have a massive world that feels as alive as in The Witcher 3, play as well as some of the best Sci-Fi RPGs of the past like Deus Ex or System Shock 2, and presents a story that wows. Some tough expectations for sure, but at least we know Keanu Reeves is in it as some geezer named Johnny Silverhand. It’s gonna be a belter.

Ghost of Tsushima – Sam Pegg

From Sucker Punch Productions, developers of the notorious and critically acclaimed Infamous series, Ghost of Tsushima looks set to be the last AAA PlayStation 4 exclusive before the release of the next generation of consoles. An action-adventure game set in a vast open-world, the player will take the role the last Sumari on the island of Tsushima during the Mongol invasion of Japan. Grounded with history, featuring stealth mechanics and strong narrative to drive the player’s time through the game, Ghost of Tsushima offers the chance to send the PlayStation 4 out with a bang. From games like Sekiro, Nioh and the Ninja Gaiden series, a foray into the Asian landscape seems like a safe bet for Sony, but one that has us excited nonetheless. Against the backdrop of the mounting open-world fantasy RPGs or open-world FPSs, the game is set to strike a chord as something unique and wholly different from previous PlayStation exclusives. With such a competent developer behind the wheel, I’m sure the game is set to push boundaries and exceed all expectations it has so far.

FIFA2021 – Morgan McMillan

Now, what is an upcoming video game list without the one and only FIFA 2021? The amazing graphics and the ability to play non-stop for a solid 6 hours is a reason to look forward to. The amazing graphics of 2020’s FIFA showed just how well EA can push a game that is virtually the exact same each edition. FIFA 20 saw the addition of the Volta mode enabling fans to play the much-beloved FIFA Street in better quality. However, FIFA 21 could see the possibility of Legends being added into gameplay making the FIFA experience even more intriguing. Another hope for the new FIFA installment is a better careers mode allowing more freedom within the management sector and the ability to edit your player without paying for the pack in the Careers mode. No matter what, fans (like myself) will still be excited about the wondrous game of football.