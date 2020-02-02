Preview: I Love You Because at The Annex

SUSU Showstoppers are presenting their next musical feat: I Love You Because.

The synopsis of the play follows the story of Austin (Will Fieldhouse) whose fear after discovering that he’s been cheated on is that he will never find love again. Prompted by his brother Jeff (Kenny Adegbola), Austin finds himself on a double date with photographer Marcy (Harriet Harding) and actuary Diana (Antigone Robertson), which sets them up on a journey to find love where they least expect. Imy Brighty-Potts and Alex Wareham also star in the show.

Loosely based on Austin’s Pride and Prejudice, this entertaining production will leave an audience spellbound – falling in love with the music and a story of modern dating.

I Love You Because will be performing at The Annex Theatre from the 5th to the 8th of February.