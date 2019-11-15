Preview: What’s in a name? at NST Campus

A “witty and razor-sharp” theatrical production will soon be gracing the stage of the Nuffield campus theatre. What’s in a name?, directed by Jeremy Sams, is the British adaptation of the acclaimed French production Le Prènom (by Matthew Delaporte and Alexandre De La Patellière). It has received excellent reviews during its recent tour (5-star ratings from The Daily Mail, What’s on stage, and Broadway World), and is certainly not a show to be missed.

It centers around that familiar setting of an awkward family dinner where chaos is due to ensue following a discussion of the philosophy of a name. The central character Vincent (played by Joe Thomas, or Simon from The Inbetweeners) and his partner Anna (Summer Strallen), are joined by couple Peter (Bo Poraj, Miranda) and Elizabeth (Laura Patch), and childhood friend Carl (Alex Guamond). They have prepared to enjoy a lovely meal together, but soon come to blows over the naming of Anna’s expectant baby, and hilarity is sure to follow. Piers Foley

This promises to be a hilarious evening full of shocking revelations and overflowing with family drama.

What’s In A Name? will be playing at NST Campus from the 19th -23rd November.

Watch the trailer below.