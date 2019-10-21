Preview: Friendsical: A Parody Musical about ‘Friends’

With this year marking 25 years since its first episode aired, it is hard to find someone for whom Friends isn’t a firm favourite; whether you grew up watching it or discovered it a few years ago on Netflix, the series never fails to put a smile on our faces. The bittersweet end of the series left many viewers wanting more, and a quarter of a century later, new life has been ignited in the story we know and love.

Introducing Friendsical which is a self-proclaimed ‘original and unique new parody’ of the hit show that seems to focus around the early period of the story; Ross’ divorce and Rachel’s emergence into the gang’s lives. The show debuted its UK leg of the tour at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where it received heavily mixed reviews – probably because many feel protective over the iconic original series – that generally praised its upbeat and energetic attitude, as well as the original songs (such as “Richard’s Moustache”).

It’ll be interesting to see how writer and director Miranda Larson has adapted or reimagined the source material and if that indefinable Friends essence has been captured. However, the biggest test may come with the actors reworking of some of TV’s most beloved characters; Jordan Fox (Joey) and Ally Retberg (Phoebe) have pretty bit quirky shoes to fill; Jamie Lee-Morgan (Ross) and Thomas Mitchells (Chandler) will hopefully deliver the idiosyncrasies of their respective characters; and Sarah Goggin (Monica) and Charlotte Elisabeth York (Rachel) have the challenge of portraying a convincingly once close and reignited friendship.

Friendsical will perform at the NST (Campus) between the 21st and 26th of October.