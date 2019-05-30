Latest Death Stranding trailer reveals release date

A new trailer released today by Sony has given the world an extended close-up look at Hideo Kojima’s newest game, Death Stranding, as well as finally revealing a release date. The game will land on the shelves of Playstation 4 owners exclusively on November 8th 2019.

The new trailer, which runs to a length of nearly nine minutes, has shed some light on the otherwise mysterious story of the game. As Norman Reedus’ Sam, you’ll be tasked with reuniting humanity in the wake of a devastating apocalyptic event that has left the United States infested with terrifying shadowy creatures called Beached Things. Along the way you’ll have to contend with a group of isolationist extremists with technology similar to your own. The game features a variety of biomes, from dark and muddied coastlines to craggy hills and snowy peaks. There was also a hint of a rudimentary combat system, as well as some impressive stealth and traversal mechanics.

We also finally have confirmation of several key characters, such as Mad Mikkelson’s necromancer Cliff, Lea Seydoux’s techno-Mary Poppins Fragile, as well as someone called Die-Hardman. Gee, wonder that’s a reference to, Kojima? Whilst elements of the story, including an emphasis on life, death and interconnectedness, have been brought into focus the game is still shrouded in a lot of mystique. What exactly are the terrifying Beached Things? What happened to the world? What’s with the creepy babies?! For now, all we can do is speculate, as we anticipate November.

Watch the trailer here: