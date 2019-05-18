The Edge Live Blogs: Eurovision 2019

For some the highlight of the year, for others music’s worst night… 2019’s Eurovision is upon us, and we’re all in our beloved Stags’ to watch it together and provide you with hot takes and overall quality content. Expect love for Graham Norton, and cringe towards pretty much everything else. So join us and our lovely friends at Surge Radio on www.surgeradio.co.uk for coverage throughout the night! We’re ready, are you?
