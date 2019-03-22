Review: Love, Death + Robots (Season 1)

100 % 100 Fantastic A must-watch for anyone remotely interested in sci-fi, but the show appeals to all tastes. Both beautiful and entertaining, it's one to add to your watchlist on Netflix. 10

While browsing Netflix on Friday, I stumbled across Love, Death + Robots. I thought it was gonna be a light hearted rom-com sort of thing. Oh boy, I couldn’t have been more wrong.

The anthology series contains 18 different animated shorts, in different animation styles, with the only similarity being a presence of Love, Death + Robots, in each of them. Some are intense thrillers (‘THE WITNESS’, ‘GOOD HUNTING’), while others are more light-hearted (‘WHEN THE YOGURT TOOK OVER’, ‘ALTERNATE HISTORIES’). There’s something for everyone in the series, and that’s what makes it so great, it completely bends the sci-fi genre into a shape that fits into any audience. There are even some which are purely aesthetically beautiful, such as ‘ZIMA BLUE’ and ‘FISH NIGHT’, which focus more on the artistic side of animation with standout animation perspectives that artistically rival Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away. Focusing less on drama or action shots, they focus on the fact that they are creating a moving piece of art that can be enjoyed for what it is, without overcomplicating a story.

While the above may not focus on story or action, some episodes are nothing but a 20 minute action scene (‘SONNIE’S EDGE’, ‘SUITS’, ‘SHAPE-SHIFTERS’). However, all of these episodes all manage to throw in enough ‘M.Night Shyamalan-esque’ plot twists to keep the viewer on their toes. Adding to this, the series is rated 18, meaning that the animated fight scenes can be as gory as possible, with people’s skulls being crushed, disembowled, and brutally killed. This just adds to the brilliance of using an animated medium – pretty much anything goes, a bit like Game of Thrones. Also similar to Game of Thrones is the amount of boobs, willies and front bottoms. There is so much graphic animated nudity, you can understand why the anthology is an 18+.

I have just one issue with the anthology; it needs more Love, Death + Robots. Some episodes only have 2 of the 3, and that, to me, is personally upsetting. Maybe I’m being greedy wanting Love, Death + Robots in every episode, but seriously, that’s no biggie, it’s still one of the best shows to hit Netflix in 2019, and is definitely worthy of a binge watch.

