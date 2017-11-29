Top Tips for Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp released on iOS and Android last week and it’s dangerously addictive. If you’ve got any assignments due over the next few weeks, I’d avoid downloading the game at all costs. However, if you’re anything like me, you’ve already spent hours befriending animals and decorating your campsite. Whether you’re a Animal Crossing veteran or a newcomer to Pocket Camp, here are a few tips so you can get the most out of the game!

Sign Up for My Nintendo

When you first download Pocket Camp, you’re asked if you have an account with My Nintendo. While it’s easy to skip this step and jump straight into the game, it’s a great way to get a ton of free Leaf Tickets. Just by signing up and visiting the My Nintendo website, you’ll bag 50 free tickets! Considering that it costs £1.99 to buy 45 tickets from the App Store, it’s definitely worth the hassle of signing up. You can use Leaf Tickets speed-up the crafting process, get into exclusive areas like Shovelstrike Quarry and even unlock special characters like the thrifty Tom Nook and the musical K.K Slider. If you skipped signing up when you first downloaded Pocket Camp, just press the ‘My Nintendo’ button in the game’s settings.

Collect Everything

It might seem pointless to catch every fish, nab every bug and pick up every fruit, but it’s worth collecting everything. The best way to level up in Pocket Camp is to give items to your animals and absorb their thanks, but you never know what they’re going to ask for. When Sandy the Ostrich wants some peaches, you better have some goddam peaches! Fruit respawns on trees after 3 hours, so remember to check back regularly for maximum profit. You can also sell all the unnecessary items via the Market Box. It’s win-win!

Build Amenities

There’s always something else to unlock or build in Animal Crossing. Even if you’ve been pining over that gorgeous looking sofa, it’s impossible to be satisfied when you finally get your hands on it. Amenities are that next big thing. When you reach a certain level, you’ll be able upgrade your simplistic tent to something a bit more exciting. It isn’t just aesthetic either! If you build a certain themed amenity in your camp, all the animals corresponding to that theme will automatically level up in friendship. It’s a great way of improving your campsite and levelling up its inhabitants in one go.

Make Friends

The best way to play Pocket Camp is with a group of friends, so make sure to exchange details with any fellow campers you might know in the real life. Not only will it inspire you to one-up your friends by improving your campsite, there are specific bonuses tied to adding people to your contacts. Instead of trading precious Leaf Tickets, a group of five friends can help you get into Shovelstrike Quarry for free! The newly added Market Box feature is a great way of exchanging items and making a few extra bells, but it’s a far more reliable source of income when you can pressure your friends into buying from you. Capitalism at work!