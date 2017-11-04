Review: Stranger Things (Season 2, Episode 3)

80 % 80 Intense The main story starts to take form and it is awesome. 8

Stranger Things Season 2 was one of the most anticipated Netflix shows of the year. Episode 1 and 2 offered a great start, so it falls to Episode 3 to continue this trend and further shape the plot of this year’s season.

When Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) finds a new pet in his garbage and is blinded by its cuteness – or should we say repulsiveness – the other boys are more sceptical and thinks he should tell someone about it. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Hopper (David Harbour) start getting on each other’s nerves which pushes her to break the rules. Will (Noah Schnapp) is about to take Bob’s (Sean Astin) advice too seriously.

It’s great to see a little more of Eleven, Hooper’s parental skills driving her too go rogue. However, it’s the interaction between the boys that really shines here, the series continuing to develop their individual personalities. Bob Newby is finally starting to become a likeable character and actually pushes the story forward by admitting to Joyce (Winona Ryder) that he saw distressful images on his camera and gave poor advice to Will. Finally, the adults are involved in the main Upside Down storyline!

The underlying story actually starts to form itself in this episode as it uses what happened at the end of Series 1 to construct what might happen next. The only slight disappoint is the separation of Eleven from the main storyline.

Meanwhile, Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) phones Barb’s parents to tell them the truth about her disappearance. Unfortunately, their conversation is recorded, meaning more troubles are on their way. The plot continues to develop the character of Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) in the opposite direction than Season 1 thanks to more interactions between Nancy and Jonathan.

This episode also offers more information about the Upside Down as it is finally revealed that Dustin’s creature is the slug that Will coughed up during last season’s finale. The end is spectacular, although quite familiar from some horror movies, and the audience is left wondering when poor Will will be let out of this mess.

The third episode of Stranger Things Season 2 is great and definitely reminds us of Season 1 as the gravity of the past comes back to haunt everyone.