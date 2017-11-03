If You Enjoyed: Rick and Morty

Rick and Morty Season 3 is over. Although there are some fans who are desperately theorising about a potential Christmas special, it seems like we’ve seen the last of Rick Sanchez for the next year or so. With that in mind, I’ve put together a list of stuff to fill the void.

Gravity Falls (2012–2016)

It might not be as adult as Rick and Morty, but this Disney Channel animated series certainly isn’t what you’d expect from the House of Mouse. Twins Dipper and Mabel are sent to spend the summer with their great-uncle Stan in a mysterious town plagued by strange phenomena and supernatural creatures. Featuring inter-dimensional demons, possession and the occult; Gravity Falls doesn’t scream Disney. It’s a surprisingly deep show too, creator Alex Hirsch packing every scene with secrets and clues about the town’s origins. Hirsch is even friends with Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland, so you know you’re in good hands.

Pocket Mortys (2016)

If you’re a dedicated Rick and Morty fans, you’ve probably heard of Pocket Mortys. It’s an iOS and Android RPG about collecting and battling parallel universe versions of Morty. Sound familiar? The gameplay is very similar to the Pokémon games. With an original story penned by the show’s creators, Pocket Mortys feels like a lost episode. It received weekly updates during Season 3, so it’s even worth replaying if you’ve tackled it before.

Back to the Future (1985, 1989, 1990)

Rick and Morty began life as a crudely animated Back to the Future parody, so it makes perfect sense to point fans of Rick and Morty’s madcap adventures to the timey-wimey exploits of their live action counterparts. It’s not hard to see the similarities; zany scientist pairs up with young ward and enters into a world of constant sci-fi shenanigans. It’s certainly not as experimental as the Adult Swim animation, Back to the Future drenched in 1980s coming-of-age tropes, but I think Rick and Morty can be appreciated from a different angle after viewing its inspiration. If you don’t know your Flux Capacitor from your Mr. Fusion, I think it’s time for you to revisit this time-travelling trilogy.

Community (2009–2015)

Created by Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon, Community is just as experimental and meta as the sci-fi series. Lawyer Jeff Winger (Joel McHale) is forced to return to Greendale Community College after his degree is revoked. While that doesn’t sound like an incredibly unique premise, Community manages to separate itself from the crowd with its genius writing and hilarious cast. It might not feature as many futuristic gadgets or wacky extraterrestrials, but Community is bound to appeal to anyone looking for something to fill that Rick and Morty sized hole in their lives.