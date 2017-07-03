Review: Doctor Who (Series 10, Episode 12)

60 % 60 Admirable Moffat's and Capaldi's penultimate episode doesn't quite live up to last week's spectacular, but it gives an explosive effort. 6

The highly coveted season finale of Doctor Who is a hard one to tackle. How do you pull off another finale in a show that has become famous for its explosive and emotional endings? However, for every ‘The Parting of the Ways,’ there’s a ‘The Name of the Doctor’; for every ‘Journey’s End’, there’s a ‘Death in Heaven’. The well thought-out and juicily satisfying finales of the R.T.D era cast a long shadow over the confused and often muddled climaxes of the Moffat epoch. Moffat’s ideas may work in theory, but he only manages glimmers of the explosive conclusions they promised at the outset. ‘A Good Man Goes To War’ and ‘The Wedding of River Song’ – Season 6’s mid-season and actual finale respectively – did everything they were meant to do. They tie up the series’ loose ends, solve the series’ ongoing mystery, and attempt an emotional culmination of the series’ themes and characters. Nevertheless, they become muddled, over-complicated and alienate baffled viewers. RTD’s Bad Wolf arc, on the other hand, is genius. While it is subtle enough to run through the whole of the first series, it allows for a realised and climatic ending. Whilst Moffat can be subtle enough in the odd episode, – ‘Blink’, ‘The Empty Child’/’The Doctor Dances’, ‘Silence in the Library’/’Forest of the Dead’ – he often attempts to force the mystery of one or two episodes into an entire arc, usually muddying it and removing any emotional impact.

In his penultimate episode, Moffat chooses to switch direction a little –though I can only assume unintentionally. The episode is key for Bill (Pearl Mackie), the character continuing to excel as the 12th Doctor’s (Peter Capaldi) companion. It’s difficult to imagine her working as well with the 10th or even the 11th Doctor. Their combined childishness and charm surely incompatible, meaning they wouldn’t meld as well as the Doctor and Rose, Martha, or even Donna. Bill and Twelve need each other very little, choosing instead to indulge in their own fascinations and friendship, which occasionally, and very sweetly, intertwine. Here, Bill stands with the Doctor as Mondasian Cyberman, slowly and painfully getting to grips with her new form. While she isn’t the first companion he couldn’t save, I’m still tempted to say this might be the most bitter way the Doctor has lost someone. The gradual reveal of her new form by combining the perception of herself with the perceptions of the scared adults and children across the farm is a credit to Moffat’s and veteran Who director Rachel Talalay’s true skill. It makes for the most emotional pitch of the episode, but it is a shame that Moffat’s felt the need to include a startling twist ruins the punch it aimed for.

As Bill cries over the Doctor’s apparent dead body, the episode reintroduces Heather from ‘The Pilot’ (yeah, I forgot about her too) to transform her back into her human form and offer her the chance to explore the universe. However, this is a girl she spent about 2 hours with over a decade ago in Who time. She promptly takes the offer up – à la Clara and Me (I smell a crossover…) – in a scene that would have so much more impact had the tears motif or Heather herself been mentioned anytime between the first and final episode. Why are we ignoring the brilliance of Bad Wolf or the unassuming drums throughout Season 3? This isn’t emotional, this is tacked on trash that ruins a spectacular character arc.

Which brings us to Missy (Michelle Gomez) and the Master (John Simm). There is little to criticise about the actual pairing, the duo ballooning with chemistry and complexity. Perhaps the thickest string running through the series is the Missy’s apparent growth, Moffat exploring her and the Doctor’s complicated friendship. Nowhere is this more apparent, and more impassioned, than in ‘The Doctor Falls’. However, this could be credited to the absolute ineptitude of her sudden change of heart, the supposed character both clumsily written and awkwardly placed. ‘Are you getting…empathy?’ The Master splutters in disbelief as Missy repeatedly refers to Cyberman Bill as ‘her’ instead of ‘it’. Although tiresome to write Missy’s growth arc in relation to her becoming the victim of The Master, she has her moments which shine above any of her other appearances. While John Simm proves to be, without a doubt, the best element of the two-parter, this 10th series version of the Master pales in comparison to his spectacular appearances in Davies’ episodes. And please, while it offers to nice parallel between the pair and the Doctor/Bill, don’t get me started on that shoddy Missy/Master ending.

Honestly, the only things worth criticising in ‘The Doctor Falls’ are those two endings, both feeling more like open-ended cop-outs disguised as opaque resolutions. The remainder is gladly so incredibly character based. The 12th Doctor hid from compassion in Series 8, loudly re-embraced it in Series 9 and now fully embodies it in 10 – see yet another wonderful monologue about the necessity of kindness. He is now unwilling to change, and rightly so. Regeneration in Doctor Who has always been more of a plot point than a potential character-arc, but his refusal to change again poses more of a salacious impasse. This is something that I’m sure will be rampantly explored in the Christmas special (also featuring David Bradley as the 1st Doctor). While his spluttering of the last words of his predecessors – “I don’t wanna go!”and “I’ll always remember when the Doctor was me” – reeks of shameless self-eulogy, the tributes to companions been and gone are always a satisfying bonus. Plus, the constant and unashamed references to the next being a woman is great. Roll on Christmas and roll on 13!

