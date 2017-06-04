Doctor Who Series Guide: Still to come in Series 10 (updated)

Whether you like what we’ve seen or not, there’s no questioning that this year’s Doctor Who has taken us on our rollercoaster of emotions. From the debut of Pearl Mackie’s stunning Bill – the most modern and heartfelt companion yet – to the way she’s brought out Peter Capaldi’s departing Doctor’s kind side, Moffat’s upped the ante for his final series as showrunner. Following a breathtaking set of opening episodes, proceeding by a rather middling Monks trilogy, we’re on the home straight, on a collision course with the finale and John Simm’s pending return. Check out our Series Guide for what’s coming next…

Episode 9 – ‘The Empress of Mars’

Written by Mark Gatiss – previously penned Series 1’s ‘The Unquiet Dead’, Series 2’s ‘The Idiot’s Lantern’, Series 5’s ‘Victory of the Daleks’, Series 6’s ‘Night Terrors’, Series 7’s ‘Cold War’ and ‘The Crimson Horror’, Series 8’s ‘Robot of Sherwood’, and Series 9’s ‘Sleep No More’

The Doctor, Bill and Nardole arrive on Mars and find themselves in an impossible conflict between the Ice Warriors… and Victorian soldiers. As the Martian hive awakens around them, the Doctor faces a unique dilemma – this time the humans, not the Ice Warriors, are the invaders. When Earth is invading Mars, whose side is he on?

Okay, I’m not gonna lie to you, I’m not a fan of Mark Gatiss’ many many episodes. They are pretty much all either ‘meh’ or bad – though my housemate would kill me if I failed to mention that Series 7’s ‘Cold War’ is a pretty decent episode. ‘Cold War’ reintroduced the Ice Warriors to new Who, so it’s only natural that Gatiss would return to write another adventure about them. For that reason, I’m quite excited, because he did some genuinely interesting things with the Ice Warrior we previously met. The Doctor (then Matt Smith) had trouble enough dealing with one foe then, let alone a whole hive. Saying that, the whole ‘humans are really quite bad aren’t they’ is a little overplayed as of late.

Episode 10 – ‘The Eaters of Light’

Written by Rona Munro – previously penned Survival, from the last season of old Who in 1989

A long time ago, the Roman legion of the ninth vanished into the mists of Scotland. Bill has a theory about what happened, and the Doctor has a time machine. But when they arrive in ancient Aberdeenshire, what they find is a far great threat than any army. In a cairn, on a hillside, is a doorway leading to the end of the world.

‘The Eaters of Light’ marks a big moment in Doctor Who history, as it welcomes back its first old Who writer back to pen a new story. Rona Munro wrote Survival, the last episode before Who went off air in the 80s. Speaking to Doctor Who Magazine about her return, Monro said: “Writing Survival was my dream job, but it was a mournful time in the show’s history. This has been a very different experience. There’s more of everything; people, resources, confidence, success… but the same constantly renewing and indefinable wonder that is Doctor Who.” Her new episode is a little skimpy on details as of yet, though there are some fetching photos of Nardole in a kilt if you scour the internet for long enough. The joys!

Episode 11 – ‘World Enough and Time’

Written by Steven Moffat

Friendship drives the Doctor into the rashest decision of his life. Trapped on a giant spaceship, caught in the event horizon of a black hole, he witnesses the death of someone he is pledged to protect. Is there any way he can redeem his mistake? Are events already way out of control? For once, time is the Time Lord’s enemy…

The title of this episode, one of the last to be announced, is surely taken from Andrew Marvell’s famous poem ‘His Coy Mistress’. “If I had world enough and time, this coyness, lady, were no crime…” Sounds like a Missy line to me – will she escape the Vault? Sure enough, Michelle Gomez is confirmed to be back for the two-part finale, and I’d hedge my bets on this being where John Simm’s Master pops his head up too. The episode sounds terrifically terrifying, while the foreboding of “death of someone he is pledged to protect” hints that either Nardole or Bill will die. While it seems unlikely it will be Bill, rumours are rife that she won’t be sticking around when Broadchurch‘s Chris Chibnall heralds in his new era of Doctor Who. Though one can hardly see Nardole carry on either (I for one wish he hadn’t reappeared after that god awful Christmas special).

Episode 12 – ‘The Doctor Falls’

Written by Steven Moffat

The Mondasian Cybermen are on the rise. It’s time for the Doctor’s final battle…

This episode (or possibly the episode before) sees the return of the terrifying looking Mondasian Cybermen, who featured in old Doctor Who. The Cybermen haven’t exactly been a huge threat since they were reintroduced in Series 2 of the revived series, at first only existing in a parallel universe to ours, and then only making frequent cameos when the Eleventh Doctor wanted to show off how good he was at blowing them up. They did appear as Missy’s henchmen in the Series 8 finale, so it’ll be interesting to see if they’ll be pairing up again, or whether Missy will be on the Doctor’s side (like in ‘The Magician’s Apprentice’). Whether Bill or Nardole have made it into the finale is questionable, and its ominous title suggests that this could lead us straight into the Twelfth’s final episode at Christmas. Capaldi recently hinted that his Doctor’s regeneration wouldn’t be as straightforward as in the past – will the Doctor begin his regeneration because of the events of this episode?

Doctor Who airs Saturday nights on BBC One. The episode summaries first appeared in the Radio Times. See the guide to episodes gone by on Page 2.