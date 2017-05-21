Doctor Who Series Guide: Still to come in Series 10 (updated)

Series 10 is well underway, and The Edge is calling it the best set of adventures in the Moffat-era. Bill (Pearl Mackie) is a joy, and makes the previously cranky and undeveloped Twelfth Doctor (Peter Capaldi) is great too. We’ve had a space chase courtesy of a dangerous puddle; emoji-bots with killer instincts; a monster under the Thames in 1814; and now the Doctor’s been left blind. Will he regain his sight? Will the Monks takeover the Earth? Will Missy escape the Vault? Check out our Series Guide for what’s coming next…

Episode 7 – ‘The Pyramid at the End of the World’

Written by Peter Harness and Steven Moffat – Harness previously penned Series 9’s ‘The Zygon Invasion’/’The Zygon Inversion’

A 5,000-year-old pyramid stands at the centre of a war zone, where the Chinese, Russian and American armies are about to clash. There are many problems with that, but the one that intrigues the Doctor is this: there wasn’t a pyramid there yesterday. The Doctor, Bill and Nardole face an alien invasion unlike any other – before conquest can begin, these aliens need the consent of the human race.

The second of the three-parter is co-penned by Peter Harness, who wrote last year’s Zygon two-parter. They were episodes that prickled with Cold War-like tension between the humans and Zygons, presenting real parallels with the fragile political state of the world right now. ‘The Pyramid at the End of the World’ could put forward similar themes, with the involvement of the U.N. and perhaps a second appearance from the Vatican. Moffat previously hinted that the episode “is actually about the end of the world, in a time period where all life on Earth has been wiped out”. Hmm, a little different to what this synopsis suggests, then. Could the Doctor be jumping between different time streams? Anything’s possible with a TARDIS.

Episode 8 – ‘The Lie of the Land’

Written by Toby Whithouse – previously penned Series 2’s ‘School Reunion’, Series 5’s ‘Vampires in Venice’, Series 6’s ‘The God Complex’, Series 7’s ‘A Town Called Mercy’, and Series 9’s ‘Under the Lake’/’Before the Flood’

The world is gripped by a mass delusion and only Bill Potts can see the truth. When even the Doctor is fighting on the wrong side, it’s up to Bill to convince the Time Lord that humanity is in deadly danger. And if she can’t do that, she may just have to kill her best friend.

The three-parter wraps up under the careful eye of veteran Who writer Toby Whithouse, who has been writing for the show since 2006, when he was tasked with re-introducing Sarah Jane Smith (Elisabeth Sladen) in ‘School Reunion’. Though his overall resume for the show is, again, a mixed bag, his most recent work – the ‘Under the Lake’ and ‘Before the Flood’ two-parter – was my favourite story of Series 9. ‘The Lie of the Land’ looks to take on another angle of the Monks/Veritas story, with the Doctor apparently brainwashed into fighting for the wrong side. Surely Bill wouldn’t kill the Doctor – or would she? Could this kick off a prolonged regeneration for the departing Twelfth Doctor?

Episode 9 – ‘The Empress of Mars’

Written by Mark Gatiss – previously penned Series 1’s ‘The Unquiet Dead’, Series 2’s ‘The Idiot’s Lantern’, Series 5’s ‘Victory of the Daleks’, Series 6’s ‘Night Terrors’, Series 7’s ‘Cold War’ and ‘The Crimson Horror’, Series 8’s ‘Robot of Sherwood’, and Series 9’s ‘Sleep No More’

The Doctor, Bill and Nardole arrive on Mars and find themselves in an impossible conflict between the Ice Warriors… and Victorian soldiers. As the Martian hive awakens around them, the Doctor faces a unique dilemma – this time the humans, not the Ice Warriors, are the invaders. When Earth is invading Mars, whose side is he on?

Okay, I’m not gonna lie to you, I’m not a fan of Mark Gatiss’ many many episodes. They are pretty much all either ‘meh’ or bad – though my housemate would kill me if I failed to mention that Series 7’s ‘Cold War’ is a pretty decent episode. ‘Cold War’ reintroduced the Ice Warriors to new Who, so it’s only natural that Gatiss would return to write another adventure about them. For that reason, I’m quite excited, because he did some genuinely interesting things with the Ice Warrior we previously met. The Doctor (then Matt Smith) had trouble enough dealing with one foe then, let alone a whole hive. Saying that, the whole ‘humans are really quite bad aren’t they’ is a little overplayed as of late.

Episode 10 – ‘The Eaters of Light’

Written by Rona Munro – previously penned Survival, from the last season of old Who in 1980

A long time ago, the Roman legion of the ninth vanished into the mists of Scotland. Bill has a theory about what happened, and the Doctor has a time machine. But when they arrive in ancient Aberdeenshire, what they find is a far great threat than any army. In a cairn, on a hillside, is a doorway leading to the end of the world.

‘The Eaters of Light’ marks a big moment in Doctor Who history, as it welcomes back its first old Who writer back to pen a new story. Rona Munro wrote Survival, the last episode before Who went off air in the 80s. Speaking to Doctor Who Magazine about her return, Monro said: “Writing Survival was my dream job, but it was a mournful time in the show’s history. This has been a very different experience. There’s more of everything; people, resources, confidence, success… but the same constantly renewing and indefinable wonder that is Doctor Who.” Her new episode is a little skimpy on details as of yet, though there are some fetching photos of Nardole in a kilt if you scour the internet for long enough. The joys!

Episode 11 – ‘World Enough and Time’

Written by Steven Moffat

Friendship drives the Doctor into the rashest decision of his life. Trapped on a giant spaceship, caught in the event horizon of a black hole, he witnesses the death of someone he is pledged to protect. Is there any way he can redeem his mistake? Are events already way out of control? For once, time is the Time Lord’s enemy…

The title of this episode, one of the last to be announced, is surely taken from Andrew Marvell’s famous poem ‘His Coy Mistress’. “If I had world enough and time, this coyness, lady, were no crime…” Sounds like a Missy line to me. Sure enough, Michelle Gomez is confirmed to be back for the two-part finale, and I’d hedge my bets on this being where John Simm’s Master pops his head up too. The episode sounds terrifically terrifying, while the foreboding of “death of someone he is pledged to protect” hints that either Nardole or Bill will die. While it seems unlikely it will be Bill, rumours are rife that she won’t be sticking around when Broadchurch‘s Chris Chibnall heralds in his new era of Doctor Who. Though one can hardly see Nardole carry on either (I for one wish he hadn’t reappeared after that god awful Christmas special).

Episode 12 – ‘The Doctor Falls’

Written by Steven Moffat

The Mondasian Cybermen are on the rise. It’s time for the Doctor’s final battle…

This episode (or possibly the episode before) sees the return of the terrifying looking Mondasian Cybermen, who featured in old Doctor Who. The Cybermen haven’t exactly been a huge threat since they were reintroduced in Series 2 of the revived series, at first only existing in a parallel universe to ours, and then only making frequent cameos when the Eleventh Doctor wanted to show off how good he was at blowing them up. They did appear as Missy’s henchmen in the Series 8 finale, so it’ll be interesting to see if they’ll be pairing up again, or whether Missy will be on the Doctor’s side (like in ‘The Magician’s Apprentice’). Whether Bill or Nardole have made it into the finale is questionable, and its ominous title suggests that this could lead us straight into the Twelfth’s final episode at Christmas. Capaldi recently hinted that his Doctor’s regeneration wouldn’t be as straightforward as in the past – will the Doctor begin his regeneration because of the events of this episode? The trailer certainly hints at it…

Doctor Who airs Saturday nights on BBC One. The episode summaries first appeared in the Radio Times. See the guide to episodes gone by on Page 2.